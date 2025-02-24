Shikoku, with its lushly forested mountains and dramatic coastline, has long been ignored by most foreign tourists. No bullet trains connect the southern island to Japan’s larger cities, and English is a relative rarity. Recent years, however, have seen a surge in visitors who have come to embark on the Shikoku 88-Temple Pilgrimage.
David Moreton is among the foreign-born devotees of the historic route, with decades of research and experience under his belt. After a long career in academia, he joined a local travel agency in 2024 as manager of the tourism strategies office and planning department. Now he serves as a tour guide to temples on the pilgrimage, gives lectures in Japanese and also consults with international media on the topic.
