Tik Tok is a darling of a dog who was featured on this page over a year ago. Sadly, little has changed since we last caught up with him.

After losing his owner to illness, and other family members unwilling to take him in, he remains a lonely soul. It’s hard to believe, as this 14-year-old Shiba mix with a baby face is a true sweetheart. At just over 12 kilograms, he’s also easy to care for and not a problem in even a small apartment. His legs aren’t quite what they used to be, which means he’s not looking for long walks or dashes around the neighborhood. A short stroll, on the other hand, would be heavenly and we’re hoping he can find someone who agrees.

Tik Tok also loves being stroked and is very happy to be picked up. But most of all he loves his food. A single person open to sharing life with an appreciative and loving companion, or a relaxed, laid-back family would be wonderful for Tik Tok. He would repay the favor a thousand times over.

If you are interested in adopting Tik Tok, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

