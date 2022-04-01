Many of us are still feeling overwhelmed as we struggle to adjust to the pandemic. A growing body of research suggests that nurturing our ability to cope with challenges is an important factor for our well-being, both now and in the future. Against this background, TELL Japan is centering its second annual mental health summit around the theme of “building resilience.”

Vickie Skorji, TELL’s Lifeline Services Director, defines resilience as the ability to cope under pressure and recover from difficulties.

“We all get stressed, have setbacks, experience loss and emotional pain,” she says. “However, a resilient person is someone who recognizes when they are stressed or struggling; who reaches out for support when needed; who can gather or develop tools to help problem solve and work their way through these challenges.”

Building on the momentum and success of its first mental health summit last year, TELL has expanded the program from one day to two. This year’s event will take place on April 8 and 9. Friday’s program will be a hybrid event, allowing participants to attend in-person or virtually, while Saturday will be online only.

“In TELL’s 49 years of existence, we’ve never seen so many people impacted and struggling psychologically,” Skorji says. “A hundred people attended our one-day virtual conference last year, but with all sectors of the community impacted, we decided to hold a two-day event this year. Day One looks at issues impacting businesses and organizations, while the focus on Day Two is families, schools and young people.”

In order to reach a wider audience, TELL has partnered with the American Chamber of Commerce in Japan to connect with businesses across the country. A diverse group of experts from that community — as well as the education, health and wellness sectors — will be lending their time and talents to the event, including a keynote speaker on each day.

Saturday’s main speaker is Kathy Matsui, well-known for her research and expertise on gender diversity and the issues facing women in Japan. The economic and psychological burden of the pandemic has been particularly hard on women, such as mothers who were forced to cut back or give up their work in order to care for children when schools went online.

The keynote address on Sunday will be given by Gail Palmer, an expert in couples and family therapy. She will speak on how reinforcing strong emotional bonds, strengthening connections and helping all members of a family to feel empowered and valued can help them “bend without breaking,” according to Skorji.

Even before the pandemic there had been an increase in mental health issues among young people, as growing numbers of them were expressing pessimism about the future and burning out even before embarking on their careers.

“Sadly the impact of the pandemic has exacerbated these feelings for many young people, leading to a greater number of youths struggling with mental health issues and an increase in the number of youth suicides in Japan,” Skorji says. “One of the main reasons for TELL’s decision to focus on resilience is to provide everyone, and in particular young people, with more skills. We want to help people feel more empowered, so that they can cope, and foster a sense of recovery and optimism.”

In a COVID-19 update issued on March 2, The World Health Organization reported that the global presence of anxiety and depression had increased by 25% during the first year of the pandemic, with concerns that this trend will continue. Set against this backdrop, TELL invites everyone to join them, building both resilience and hope for the future.

Tickets for the Building Resilience Summit are from ¥2,000 for a single-day online option to ¥6,000 for attendance on both days (with lunch at the Tokyo American Club venue included on Friday). In-person tickets are limited to 100, with registration closing April 5. For further information on speakers, ticket options and to register, visit www.tellevents.org.