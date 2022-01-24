A hefty, yet handsome, one-eyed cat, Botamochi lost his home in mid 2020 and was first featured here in the Adopt Me! section a few months later.

Fortunately, the search for a new home didn’t take long, as only a few months later the Sato family of Osaka scooped this gem up after they lost one of their other two cats.

Now rechristened Popo, Botamochi is the third cat from ARK that the Satos have picked up.

“We found Popo when we went looking for a friend for Tama,” says father Shintaro, in reference to the family’s other cat. “We heard there hadn’t been much interest in Popo so we decided to adopt.”

The family’s kindness paid off, as Tama and Popo became friends within a week.

“We can hardly believe how well they get along,” Shintaro says. “They get really excited before dinner and groom each other like crazy. We think they are a really good match.”

Popo would most likely agree that it is indeed a fantastic match.

“Popo weighs nearly twice what Tama does and loves food, so he happily cleans up any of Tama’s leftovers,” explains Shintaro, who says the newcomer is also something of a guru. “He teaches us about relaxation by lying stretched out in a sunny spot. We simply love the sight of Popo and Tama relaxing together.”

It seems like this adoption was truly meant to be. “Thank you, Popo for coming to live with us!”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

