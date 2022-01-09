You may think Safe the dog gets his name from a sense of security. Unfortunately, his origin story provides a different explanation.

A safe is where this guy was kept —in a state of extreme neglect in an actual vault in a building. He was rarely fed, and in late November the owner, likely prompted by complaints, brought Safe and two other dogs to ARK. It was an act that most likely saved their lives as they were down to bare bones.

Safe is believed to be 10 years old, but he could be younger. Now weighing in at around 15 kilograms, he has filled out considerably.

Built like a Hokkaido breed or a solid Shiba, Safe is sprightly and calm and surprisingly friendly. He rarely barks and isn’t aggressive. Intelligent and trainable, Safe is very happy around people, and he’s the perfect size for those who like big dogs but need something a bit smaller. Smart, quiet, healthy, a great size — Safe gets a 10 out of 10 for being the perfect dog.

If you are interested in adopting Safe, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)