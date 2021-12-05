Keane was first featured here in May 2020 and he is now well settled into his new home in Shiga Prefecture with Kyoko Tamura.

Kyoko Tamura (right), her daughter, Hana Nishimura, and her granddaughter, Kokona, gather around Keane the dog. | COURTESY OF KYOKO TAMURA

When Tamura, a dog lover with three dogs at the time, first met Keane, she was grieving the loss of another of her dogs. She was immediately drawn to Keane, but as he was said to be on the verge of being adopted, Kyoko didn’t inquire about him any further. However, a year later she discovered that Keane had not been adopted. He was, in fact, still sitting in the shelter.

“When I met him again, I knew he was the one,” Tamura says. “He has the most beautiful, gentle eyes.”

Keane made himself at home from the very start, it was if he knew he belonged there. With her husband and son often away, Tamura finds the dog’s company “therapeutic.” He also helped her weather the death of another of her dogs, who died in June.

Keane is not young, however. He is 17 and, in October, suddenly lost the use of his rear legs. Not one to give up easily, Tamura started rehabilitation for him with a wheelchair and special harness and, miraculously, Keane is now able to go on leisurely walks.

“I’m hoping to spend a lot more time with him,” Tamura says, adding that her daughter, Hana Nishimura, and her granddaugher, Kokona, also love him. And, there is no doubt, the feeling is mutual.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)