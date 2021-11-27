Kura is a beautiful cat who is looking for a permanent home with a few good toys. | REIKO SUGAWARA

This lovely creature is the 2-year-old Kura. She’s such a young thing but wears a perpetually worried expression. She and two other beautiful-but-cautious cats, Hama and Sushiro, came from a hoarder situation in which human contact was nowhere to be found. That meant no proper feeding, care or any sort of medical attention that they were very much in need of.

Kura is in Tokyo in temporary foster care and in need of a permanent home. She has become less shy, though not as much as the other two cats who were rescued with her. She is responding well, however, to some of the best medicine around — attention and affection. She is even starting to quietly ask for both, such are their wonders.

Kura is a healthy, very gentle and, as you can see, beautiful cat. She likes other cats and would tolerate a quiet, gentle dog. She’s a light eater and, at around 3 kilograms, does need to put on a bit more weight.

Her long fur needs brushing to keep hairballs and mats away but she is fine with that kind of attention, too. Kura has already discovered the strange new world of toys and they’ve become a real passion for her. She will play wildly with a toy and doesn’t need to be babysat. She doesn’t look it, but word is that she’ll “play like a lion all by herself.”

If you are interested in adopting Kura, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)