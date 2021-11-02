A funny and affable dog, Ocho (or “Ochi,” as he’s affectionately called) generally has a sunny disposition. Unfortunately, he was unable to cope with the changing dynamics in his home of eight years after a new baby arrived.

When baby began to crawl, the storm broke. Ocho has a general dislike for other dogs and he began to get territorial with what he may have perceived as an intruder. Despite efforts to keep him and baby separate, Ocho scaled a fence and gave the kid a nip.

Ocho is now in need of a new home. He weighs in at just under 15 kilograms and adores attention. In fact, he plays like a dog that’s far younger than his 9 years. As mentioned earlier, he takes exception to some dogs and is likely to go after them. For a person who is not expecting any babies in the house, then Ocho is a perfectly happy and healthy dog who just needs a second chance.

If you are interested in adopting Ocho, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

