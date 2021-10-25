Choco, first featured in the Adopt Me! column last October, appeared to be special from the start. Rescued by a school baseball coach as a kitten, he was placed on the path that leads to every shelter animal’s dream — a home to call their own.

Sure enough, not long after, Choco scored big when he slid into the arms of the loving Tachiki family — mother Junko, father Seiichi and son, Hinata. After first seeing Choco, Junko says they immediately started thinking about adopting him.

“We thought for a while and all agreed he was the one for us,” she says.

Credit also goes to Palermo and Sicily, the Tachiki’s two other cats. The Tachikis, who reside in Tokyo, thought a youngster on their team would be good for the two older, more experienced members, who could act as mentors. The strapping young Choco has already outgrown his seniors, but word is they’re all getting on well.

“Choco has the cutest voice imaginable and his eyes are the color of ‘yamabuki,’ (a Japanese yellow rose),” Junko adds enthusiastically. “He still seems like a kitten. It’s quite amazing. We think he’ll be more a part of the family with every passing day.”

Now that’s what’s called “making the Big League.”

If you are interested in adopting a pet, email ARK at Tokyoark@arkbark.net or call 050-1557-2763 Monday to Saturday (bilingual) for more information. Tokyo ARK is an NPO founded by Briton Elizabeth Oliver. It is dedicated to rescuing and rehoming abandoned animals. All animals are vaccinated, neutered and microchipped. Prospective owners are requested to undergo a screening process. Web: www.arkbark.net.

