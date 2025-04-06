As we approach the 80th anniversary of the end of the Pacific War on Sept. 2, we are at another turning point — not only for the alliance between Japan and the United States, but the world.

Eight decades ago, this pivotal period was shaped by people such as philanthropist John D. Rockefeller III, the grandson of John D. Rockefeller (1839-1937). In the 1950s, just after the end of the American occupation of Japan, Rockefeller III led the postwar renaissance of New York’s Japan Society as a nexus for cultural exchange between the U.S. and Japan.

He also co-founded the International House of Japan (I-House) in Tokyo, dedicated to the internationalization of Japan, together with Shigeharu Matsumoto, a journalist from an elite Japanese family who had been educated overseas.