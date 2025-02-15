Just hours before meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, United States President Donald Trump announced his intention to impose reciprocal tariffs on American trade partners, including India. Trump has not only singled the country out for imposing some of the highest duties but has reportedly referred to Modi as the “king of tariffs.”

The stage was thus set for the bilateral summit on Thursday, which saw both leaders prioritize their national interests while emphasizing amicable relations — even equating the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) and “Make India Great Again” (MIGA) agendas.

Trump welcomed Modi with a long handshake and warm hug — kindling characterizations of their relationship as a “bromance.” Both men praised each other, acknowledging their bond, developed during Trump’s first term, and expressed hopes for stronger ties moving forward. The American president described Modi as a “terrific man” and as a tougher negotiator than himself. The Indian prime minister, repeatedly addressing his counterpart as a “friend,” praised Trump’s achievements during his initial weeks in office.