Few countries are moving faster than India to appease U.S. President Donald Trump in an effort to head off a potentially devastating trade war.

In a matter of weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered a rapid series of concessions to the White House on issues core to Trump’s agenda, offering an early picture of how New Delhi plans to deal with the new president as he slaps tariffs on rivals and allies alike.

India’s latest accommodation came on Saturday, when Modi’s government unveiled the first-ever overhaul of its tariff regime, which included sweeping cuts to duties on imports from textiles to motorcycles. It follows New Delhi’s pledge to accept thousands of unlawful migrants from the U.S. and maintain the U.S. dollar as its trading currency.