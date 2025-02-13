U.S. President Donald Trump said he would impose reciprocal tariffs as soon as Wednesday evening on every country that charges duties on U.S. imports, in a move that ratchets up fears of a widening global trade war and threatens to accelerate U.S. inflation.

"I may do it later on or I may do it tomorrow morning, but we'll be signing reciprocal tariffs," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Trump's latest round of market-rattling tariffs comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the White House on Thursday. The Trump administration has complained that India has high tariffs that lock out U.S. imports.