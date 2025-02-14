U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had offered to talk about easing tariffs and buying more U.S. oil, gas and combat aircraft, concessions that may deter a trade war.

The agreements came as the two leaders huddled for White House talks hours after Trump unveiled a roadmap for reciprocal tariffs on every country that puts duties on U.S. imports, his latest trade salvo directed at American friends and foes that the White House says will strengthen economic and national security.

Some of the goals were aspirational: India wants to increase by "billions of dollars" its purchases of U.S. defense equipment, including fighter jets, and may make Washington the "number one supplier" of oil and gas, Trump said at a press conference. And Delhi wants to double trade with Washington by 2030, Modi said.