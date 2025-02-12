Anyone who says that they know what the Trump administration foreign policy will be or what decisions will be made in particular circumstances and on specific issues is lying.

There are fissures and tensions throughout the new administration on virtually every topic and concern. It’s safe to expect, however, that Japan is going to be squeezed — but perhaps not for the reasons that most expect.

“America First” and “Make America Great Again” are simple slogans that can be fitted to any outcome. All that ultimately matters is the final say of the president, a man who prides himself on being unpredictable and believes that a refusal to abide by precedent or norms gives him an unbeatable advantage in any negotiation.