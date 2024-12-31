What could Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. presidential election mean for the American and global economies? In a December 2016 commentary (titled “The Trump Boom?”), I argued that despite concerns about Trump’s personality and economic policies, it was entirely plausible that the United States could experience robust GDP growth during his presidency — albeit with a risk of higher inflation.

For the “crime” of trying to be objective and suggesting that the U.S. economy might perform well under Trump, I was condemned by fellow economists and commentators, especially progressives. Many, including Nobel laureate and New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, instead predicted a global recession and an imminent stock market crash.

Although I would not go so far as to predict a stock market collapse, my outlook for Trump’s second presidency is decidedly less optimistic. As in 2016, Trump is inheriting a strong economy, which he nonetheless insists on mischaracterizing as “terrible.” But he faces a more challenging economic landscape than he did in his first term, regardless of his domestic policies.