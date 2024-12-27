No one should feel comfortable about the current state of the world. The greatest issues of our time — conflict, climate change and inequality — have seen staggering escalations this year, reaching veritable boiling points around the globe.

To overcome these intensifying challenges, the tendency is to search for swift solutions using the latest technologies. In 2024, we saw artificial intelligence vault to the top of these ambitions.

Although this technology is not yet the panacea some people believe it is, advances have reached a feverish pace. This has pushed AI into the vernacular as the great new hope for everything from climate change mitigation and food security to peacebuilding and education.