Russia and China are teaming up to collaborate in the information space and push their worldview onto global audiences.

It is well-known that Russian and Chinese troll farms are active all over social media. Moscow in particular has long been the world’s leading propaganda expert, as evidenced by its deployment of “active measures” during the Cold War all the way to the current practice of flooding social media with inauthentic accounts and comments.

In many parts of the world, Russia’s influence operations have been so successful as to convince audiences that its war on Ukraine is justified, or at least make them sympathetic to the Kremlin’s point of view.