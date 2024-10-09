“The Quad" is here to stay was the resounding message that came out of the fourth Quad leaders’ summit held in Wilmington, Delaware, last month.

This sentiment was captured in the summit’s joint statement and echoed by U.S. President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, two of the leaders in attendance — the others being then-Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian leader Anthony Albanese.

The Quad’s core commitment is to secure the rules-based international order and a free, open, inclusive and prosperous Indo-Pacific. In addition, the seriousness with which it addresses climate change — arguably a security challenge in its own right — has also deepened in some important respects.