Six months ago, at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28), the world transcended geopolitical divides — something few believed possible — and united behind a realistic plan, known as the UAE Consensus, to promote sustainable prosperity and address the threat of climate change. Nearly 200 governments and all sectors of the global economy coalesced around a practical, science-based pathway for achieving low-carbon economic growth while keeping 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach.

The key to the agreement’s success was inclusivity: No one was excluded, no industry was sidelined and no solution was off the table. As we move to implementation, the world must leave no stone unturned to accelerate progress. Specifically, that means embracing artificial intelligence, which promises to have a far-reaching, transformational impact on the energy transition and is projected to add $7 trillion to global gross domestic product over the next 10 years.

It is difficult to overstate the potential of AI in the fight against climate change. This evolving technology can change the pace of progress by redesigning industrial processes, optimizing transport systems, maximizing energy efficiency and minimizing emissions at scale. AI will also strengthen our adaptive resilience through innovations in agriculture, water security and health.