Japan could learn a lot from Israel about how to revitalize its economy: this was the gist of two articles I wrote for The Japan Times, “Japanese must tap their ‘inner Israeli’” and “Japanese and Israelis could make a killer yin-and-yang combo,” in 2012 and 2018, respectively.

Sadly, the main lesson that Japan can learn from Israel today is a negative one: The politics of division and hate, practiced so expertly by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, shreds a country’s internal cohesion and invites attacks from external enemies.

I have been disappointed by coverage of the Israel-Hamas war in the Japanese media.