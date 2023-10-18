Japan's newly minted defense minister, Minoru Kihara, is already in hot water after just a month on the job.

This past weekend, Kihara was in Sasebo, Nagasaki Prefecture to deliver a stump speech for this Sunday's parliamentary by-election.

Given that he was also visiting the Sasebo-based Maritime Self-Defense Forces, Kihara wore a military-style windbreaker and ball cap while urging the audience to vote for the Liberal Democratic Party candidate, stating, “Supporting the LDP candidate will repay the efforts of the Self-Defense Forces and their families.”