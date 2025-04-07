Japan is signaling a measured approach to dealing with new tariffs announced last week by the United States, while a number of other countries are opting to fight back hard as they work to counter similar duties on their own goods.

“We have no intention to engage in direct confrontation,” Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday. “While Japan is willing to cooperate in creating jobs in the United States, we also strongly urge the removal or reduction of tariffs to support that effort.”

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump shocked the world by announcing new tariffs on goods imported from almost every country on the planet, with the highest of the duties going into effect this Wednesday. Japan's rate is set at 24%.