Has Apple, the biggest company in the world, bungled its artificial intelligence strategy?

Doubts blew out into the open when one of the company's closest observers, tech analyst John Gruber, earlier this month gave a blistering critique in a blog post titled "Something Is Rotten in the State of Cupertino," referring to the home of Apple's headquarters.

The respected analyst and Apple enthusiast said he was furious for not being more skeptical when the company announced last June that its Siri chatbot would be getting a major generative AI upgrade.