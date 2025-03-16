For U.S. craft brewer Bill Butcher, President Donald Trump's expanding range of tariffs have sparked an unexpected impact — a shortage of bottles to package his beer — while uncertainty looms over his business costs.

From Canadian malted barley to aluminum beer cans, Trump's tariffs have hit multiple products that American craft breweries need, buffeting businesses in the world's biggest economy.

Turbulence in supplies could ultimately translate to higher beer prices for consumers, brewers warn, even as importers and breweries try to absorb additional costs triggered by the levies and their consequent supply shocks.