Five years after the World Health Organization first described the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic, its effects are still being felt on the global economy.
COVID-19 and efforts to contain it triggered record government debt, hit labor markets and shifted consumer behavior. Inequality has increased, while remote work, digital payments and changes in travel patterns have endured.
Though the immediate shock has passed, COVID-19's legacy continues to reshape global economies and markets.
