Nissan is eliminating a work shift at two U.S. vehicle assembly plants and trimming its hourly staff via buyouts, a downsizing to align its output with lower sales volumes as it considers a possible sale to Honda.

The Yokohama-based automaker said Wednesday it will move to a single shift from mid-April at one production line in each of the factories, and seek an unspecified number of voluntary buyouts or early retirements.

"We’re responding to the needs of the market based on where we are today,” David Johnson, the company’s senior vice president in charge of U.S. manufacturing and supply chain, said in an interview. He declined to say how many fewer cars Nissan expects to produce or the amount of the estimated cost-savings from the reductions.