Japan is feeling the impact from higher interest rates on a more personal level, according to an analysis of social media activity following the central bank’s latest policy decision.

After the Bank of Japan raised borrowing costs for a third time under Gov. Kazuo Ueda last week, about 80% of comments on YouTube were negative and dominated by concerns about housing loans and inflation — issues that directly affect people’s day-to-day lives.

That’s according to an analysis by Tomoki Fukuma, CEO of TDAI Lab, a startup backed by Tokyo University that conducts sentiment analyses.