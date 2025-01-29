Bank of Japan policymakers were divided over a proposal by then-Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda to take an additional monetary easing step at a meeting in October 2014, according to a transcript of the meeting released on Wednesday.

At the time, the central bank maintained its view that the country's economy "has continued to recover moderately as a trend," although personal consumption showed signs of weakness after the consumption tax was raised from 5% to 8% in April.

But core inflation fell close to 1% in August, raising concerns that the country may not achieve the BOJ's target of 2% inflation. At a policy meeting on Oct. 7, then-BOJ Deputy Gov. Hiroshi Nakaso expressed a sense of crisis, saying that the central bank's quantitative and qualitative easing policy was at a crucial point.