Junglia Okinawa, a new theme park in northern Okinawa Prefecture, is set to open July 25, marketing company Katana and others said Tuesday.

The roughly 60-hectare park, themed around nature and luxury, will be built on a former golf course straddling the village of Nakijin and the city of Nago.

Admission fees for domestic residents are set at ¥6,930 ($44.5), including tax, for a one-day adult ticket and ¥4,950 for a child ticket.

Katana is headed by Tsuyoshi Morioka, known as the mastermind behind the turnaround of the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka Prefecture.

According to estimates by experts including Katsuhiro Miyamoto, professor emeritus at Kansai University, the park is seen generating an economic impact of ¥6.8 trillion over its first 15 years and creating some 880,000 jobs.

"Developing the northern part of Okinawa is very important for the Japanese government, and the opening of Junglia is of great significance," Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said at a Junglia-linked event in Tokyo.

Junglia will have 22 attractions including "Dinosaur Safari," in which visitors can enjoy the thrill of being chased by a dinosaur. It will also feature restaurants that use Okinawa ingredients and a spa surrounded by tropical plants.