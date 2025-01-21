The Bank of Japan will likely raise rates this week if markets remain calm following the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States.

“The BOJ has sent out a clear message that a rate hike will be on the table, so I think the possibility of raising rates is quite high,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

According to a Bloomberg survey earlier this month, more than 70% of economists polled expect the central bank to raise its short-term policy rate — currently at 0.25% — at the policy meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, while about 20% said the bank would make a move in March.