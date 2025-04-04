The 2025 World Exposition will feature a variety of mascots representing participating countries hoping to attract visitors to their pavilions so that they can promote their unique technologies and cultures during the event in Osaka.

The designs of some of the mascots are based on the culture of Japan, the host country of the expo, which begins on April 13 and brings together 158 countries and regions.

"This will be a fun event that can only be enjoyed in Japan, which is known as a character-driven country," said an official of the organizer.