The Philippines seeks to cash in on the lower tariffs imposed by the U.S. on its exports relative to its Asian neighbors and will work to improve its economic ties with its long-time ally, officials said.

Philippine trade secretary Cristina Roque said she’s seeking a dialogue with her U.S. counterpart, stressing the need for "proactive engagement” with the nation’s top export market.

"We view with guarded optimism that the recent U.S. imposition of reciprocal tariffs will provide strategic opportunities for the Philippines to improve its economic relationship with the U.S.,” Roque said in a statement on Thursday.