Nissan Motor will stop making its AD compact van in November to pare back excess production as Honda prepares to fold the flailing carmaker into its business.

Manufacturing unit Nissan Shatai hasn’t made any decisions on job cuts, a Nissan spokesperson said, denying an earlier report by the Yomiuri Shimbun that several hundred jobs would be lost when production of the van ceases.

The AD van accounted for about 7,000 of the 150,000 cars Nissan Shatai produced during the 2023 fiscal year at its Shonan plant in Kanagawa. The NV200 compact van is also manufactured at the same plant. Nissan has a 50% stake in Nissan Shatai.