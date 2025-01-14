Toyota's salaried workers in North America are being ordered back to the office Monday through Thursday starting in September, making the Japanese carmaker the latest company to require more employees to show up regularly at their desks.

The requirement will apply to employees at all job levels at Toyota Motor North America and Toyota Financial Services, except for a few specific excluded roles, Toyota said in an internal memo confirmed Monday by a company representative.

Toyota said in the memo that staff can continue to work from home on Fridays "subject to business needs,” and that the new policy would not apply during four weeklong periods each year, including the weeks around the July 4 and Labor Day holidays. It denied the move is designed to reduce headcount but warned failure to comply could lead to "termination of employment.”