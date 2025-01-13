Japanese companies are scrambling to improve English-language disclosures ahead of a requirement for many of them to publish financials more accessible to international investors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Japan is teaming up with Takara Printing, a Tokyo company that offers investor relations (IR) disclosure support, to roll out services to help listed companies release English-language information from this month.

“Our primary goal is to improve the international credibility of companies by facilitating engagement with various stakeholders. Through our services, we hope to contribute to the growth of Japan's capital market,” said Ryutaro Otsuji, a partner at PwC Japan.