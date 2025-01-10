Traders are on alert for a rising risk of Japan intervening to support the yen, with a U.S. jobs report later Friday looming as a potential catalyst for sharp moves in the currency.

The yen is within reach of the ¥160 per dollar level, a breach of which would increase concern among policymakers in Tokyo about the weak currency’s impact on business and consumers. Strategists see a possible run toward this psychological level — if the jobs figures are strong. This in turn would bring the multi-decade weak point of ¥161.95 into sight.

The yen depreciated as far as ¥158.55 on Wednesday, a level last seen in July, when Japan most recently waded into the currency market. It traded little changed at ¥158.02 as of 10:07 a.m. in Tokyo.