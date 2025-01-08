Honda has revealed two electric vehicle prototypes heralding a wave of new battery-powered models it plans to release in the years ahead, though the carmaker may dial back the pace of its EV investments if demand continues to lose steam.

The two models — a sedan and and SUV — will be built at Honda’s plant in Ohio and sold in the U.S. starting early next year, the company said on Tuesday. They’re the first of 30 new EVs Honda plans to introduce globally by 2030.

The company is aiming for 100% zero-emission automobile sales in North America by 2040, but has indicated it’s open to shifting gears if demand for EVs continues to wane. That may be exacerbated if U.S. President-elect Donald Trump follows through on threats to do away with EV tax credits.