U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced that SoftBank Group planned to invest $100 billion in the United States over the next four years during an event alongside Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son on Monday.

"He’s doing this because he feels very optimistic about our country since the election,” Trump said, adding that the pledge represented a "demonstration of confidence in America’s future.”

"I’m very, very excited,” Son, who met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, told reporters. "I would really like to celebrate the great victory of President Trump and my confidence level to the economy of the United States has tremendously increased with his victory.”