Japanese social media users are quickly taking to Bluesky and other X alternatives, with data suggesting the start of a durable trend.
According to Similarweb, monthly active user numbers for Bluesky on Android in Japan quintupled in the 12 months to October, while figures for X were down over that time.
And daily active user numbers increased on Bluesky into the first two weeks of November.
