A famous proverb says time is money. So too is sleep, it seems.
A study published in Rand Health Quarterly in 2017 examined the economic burden of insufficient sleep across five OECD countries: Canada, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. It estimated that the various health and mortality risks from lack of sleep could lead to substantial loss — up to $411 billion annually, or 2.28% of the gross domestic product (GDP) of the U.S., and as much as $138 billion for Japan, translating to 2.92% of its GDP, the highest such figure among all five nations.
It’s no secret that Japan has a sleep problem. People here get an average of seven hours and 22 minutes of shut-eye per night, the shortest among 33 countries surveyed by the OECD in 2021.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.