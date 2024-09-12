Japan is the second-best country in the world, according to a ranking published by U.S. News & World Report with input from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

It jumped from 6th place on the 2023 list as a post-COVID boom and reforms helped bump it up on the subindexes used to calculate the overall score.

Switzerland is No. 1 in the 2024 rankings, the United States is No. 3 and the United Kingdom is No. 8.