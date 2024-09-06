Japanese products, from cars to beer, whisky and clothes, have been rising in popularity in South Korea, rebounding from consumer boycotts in 2019 on the back of improving bilateral relations and the cheaper yen.

Monthly sales of Japanese cars, including Toyota and Lexus, jumped 31% in August from a year earlier, taking a boost from rival Hyundai Motor's capacity crunch and consumer preferences shifting away from electric vehicles.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, who made it a priority to mend ties with Japan since taking office in 2022, will have a summit meeting with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Friday.