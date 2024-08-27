Two jumbo initial public offerings may roughly triple the amount of money raised in Japan’s stock market this year as sentiment bounces back from this month’s selloff.

Subway operator Tokyo Metro may raise as much as ¥350 billion ($2.4 billion) as early as October, according to people familiar with the matter. Chipmaker Kioxia Holdings is looking to raise about $500 million in coming weeks, Bloomberg reported Friday.

New share sales in Japan have only raised about $1.45 billion this year, down more than 40% from the same period in 2023, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.