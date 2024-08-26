The yen rose to a three-week high against the dollar on Monday as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's emphatic dovish shift contrasted sharply with Bank of Japan chief Kazuo Ueda's steadfastly hawkish tone.

The U.S. currency hovered near its lowest in 13 months against the euro.

It also sagged closer to levels last seen in March 2022 versus sterling, with Bank of England head Andrew Bailey's comments that it was "too early to declare victory" over inflation, signaling a less aggressive stance on interest rate cuts than the Fed.