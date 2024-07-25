Japan's average hourly minimum wage is set to rise by another record amount as the government endeavors to support households in the face of persistent inflation and as it works to boost economic growth with wage-driven stimulus.

A panel tasked with arriving at a target for the minimum wage has agreed to a national average increase of ¥50, the fourth record increase in as many years.

Based on the target figure, each prefecture will decide how much it will raise its local minimum wage later this year. The current national average is ¥1004, meaning it is set to increase by about 5% to above ¥1,050.