Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway is planning to sell yen bonds in the global markets, fueling speculation that the billionaire is weighing more investments in Japan.

The U.S. conglomerate mandated banks for a potential benchmark SEC-registered bond offering, according to a person familiar with the matter. The deal may come in the near future, subject to market conditions.

Berkshire Hathaway would be the first major non-financial overseas debt issuer to kick off a yen deal after the Bank of Japan last month scrapped the world’s last negative interest rate.