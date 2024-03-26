Boeing Co.’s customers finally have what they’ve been after: a leadership shake-up at the plane-maker.

Days after top executives of major U.S. airlines turned up the heat on Boeing’s board to get a handle on its spiraling safety crisis, the embattled manufacturer announced one of the most dramatic overhauls in its century-long history. The trio that has led the company for the past four tumultuous years is relinquishing control, including CEO Dave Calhoun.

The fix was in after the CEOs of Boeing’s three largest U.S. customers — United Airlines Holdings, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines Group — pressed Boeing directors last week for a meeting where they could air concerns without Calhoun present, according to people familiar with the campaign.