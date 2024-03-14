President Joe Biden is expected to soon release a statement of concern about Nippon Steel’s proposed purchase of United States Steel, people familiar with the matter say. Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company fell the most in almost four years.

U.S. Steel dropped as much as 15% to $39.86, the biggest intraday loss since June 2020. The move is the latest show of support from the Biden administration for the steel union as it seeks to win better terms from the Japanese steelmaker. Nippon’s proposal is to buy the company for $55 per share in cash.

The scope of what Biden will say, and how far he’ll go, isn’t clear, said the people who asked not to be named because the information is private. The news was first reported by the Financial Times.