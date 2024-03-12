Investors want Zara owner Inditex to follow rivals H&M and Primark in making its full list of suppliers public, so they can better assess supply chain risks.

Inditex is an outlier among big clothing retailers in not publishing details of the factories from which it sources.

Regulators and investors want greater transparency and better disclosure from companies. Clothing retailers, in particular, are under pressure to prove that there is no forced labor in their supply chains, and that garment workers are paid decent wages.